Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,277.34

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,277.34 ($29.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.88). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 33,034 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,438.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,277.34. The firm has a market cap of £420.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

