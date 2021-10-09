Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $973.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

