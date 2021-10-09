Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $55.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

