Bunicorn Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $779,171.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

