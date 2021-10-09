Bytecoin One Day Volume Reaches $73,790.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $60.80 million and approximately $73,790.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.57 or 0.00506019 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

