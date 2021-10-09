ByteNext Price Hits $0.0821 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $51,571.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.