Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.74 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $88.29 million and $11.74 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00330437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,704,551,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,746,569 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars.

