C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in C3.ai by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 sold 239,453 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $13,378,239.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,426,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,047,269.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,823 shares of company stock valued at $93,688,741 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

