Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.73% of Cable One worth $200,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,784.19 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,967.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,874.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,210.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

