Cadence Bancorporation Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 296,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,713. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

