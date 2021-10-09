CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

