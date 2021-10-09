Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 39.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 103.7% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,451,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 44.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,705,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 521,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

