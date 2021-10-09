Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

ELY stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.