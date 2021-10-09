Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10,854.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 588,316 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

CNI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $116.91. 980,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,794. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

