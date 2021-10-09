Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.49

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.49 and traded as high as C$147.40. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$145.83, with a volume of 1,117,681 shares traded.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.41.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.3899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.