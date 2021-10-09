Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after buying an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,792,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $33.03 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

