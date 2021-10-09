CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$6.47. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 267,225 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.79.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$548.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. Research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.