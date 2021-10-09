Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,042.82

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,042.82 ($65.88) and traded as low as GBX 4,990 ($65.19). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,995 ($65.26), with a volume of 61,745 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,042.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,915.67. The company has a market capitalization of £855.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Jean Matterson bought 1,000 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.