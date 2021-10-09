Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,957 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Capri worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

