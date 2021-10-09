Carbon (CRBN) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $30,220.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

