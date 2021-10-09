Cardano Price Hits $2.28 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00004155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $72.98 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00110239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00471397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036365 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025492 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.