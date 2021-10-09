CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

CMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Shares of CMAX stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 897,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,536. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.