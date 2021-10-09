Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$254.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Shares of CJT opened at C$195.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$197.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$185.07.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

