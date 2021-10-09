Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

