Carry Price Up 29.3% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $106.97 million and $115.08 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00109878 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.