Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.77 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

