Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 174,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000.

NYSE CRI opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

