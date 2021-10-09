Cash Tech 24 Hour Volume Hits $341.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $102,144.47 and approximately $341.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

