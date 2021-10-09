Casper Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41.85 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $290.52 million and approximately $41.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00141071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00092972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.69 or 1.00149034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.94 or 0.06337255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,397,006,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,352,573,978 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

