Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $18,409.74

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,409.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

