CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 190.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,909 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

