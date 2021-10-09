CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 528,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.88 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

