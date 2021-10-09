Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) & HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.44 -$53.00 million N/A N/A HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.22 $611.47 million N/A N/A

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR beats Cellcom Israel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

