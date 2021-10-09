Celo (CELO) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00010867 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $119.43 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

