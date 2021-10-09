Celo Dollar Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $92.48 million and approximately $953,095.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00232707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00102297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 92,212,910 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

