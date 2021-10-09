CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

