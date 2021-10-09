Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.