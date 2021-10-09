Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.00% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

