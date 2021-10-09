Centric Swap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1.74 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 129.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00090265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.15 or 1.00180632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.42 or 0.06483092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

