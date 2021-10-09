Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,781 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Cerner worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,904,000 after buying an additional 156,789 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.07. 1,909,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,210. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

