CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $111.50 million and $10.92 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,485,867 coins and its circulating supply is 56,932,904 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.