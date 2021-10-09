Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,616,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.10% of Change Healthcare worth $221,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

