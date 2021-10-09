Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $158,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $706.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

