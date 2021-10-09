ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $425,784.99 and approximately $28,274.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

