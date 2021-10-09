ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $271,385.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $271,385.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.36 or 1.00016399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.41 or 0.00536708 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004643 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.