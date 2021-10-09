Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $415.48

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $415.48 and last traded at $416.12, with a volume of 121627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chemed by 24.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemed by 68.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

