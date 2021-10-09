Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 316.50 ($4.14). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 199,473 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £869.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.