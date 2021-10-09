Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lessened by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,386 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 4.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Cheniere Energy worth $127,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LNG. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,054. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.