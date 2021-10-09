Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $55,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.