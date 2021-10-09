Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $126.84 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

